Virginia Tech Football: Which transfer portal commitment will make the biggest impact?
Virginia Tech’s transfer portal class is filled with plenty of different types of players. The Hokies have brought in plenty of upperclassmen contributors, developmental pieces, and players who could fit both roles.
When the question of ‘Which transfer portal commitment will make the biggest impact?’ comes to mind, there’s a lot of ways to answer it. I could go by naming the player that’s ranked the highest in transfer portal rankings, the player who was rated the highest out of high school, the player with the most potential. When it comes to weighing what portal addition makes the best impact, I’m weighing the full potential of the addition, and what players I think will make the best impact as a Hokie.
When weighing every aspect of every player, I landed on one player, who happens to be the highest ranked transfer portal recruit in the Hokies’ class according to 247Sports. The answer is simple and the answer is Terion Stewart.
Now, replacing Bhayshul Tuten is a task, and in no way am I saying Stewart is a full replacement to Tuten, but he’s much closer than some people may think upon the first announcement. Stewart is a bowling ball running back from Bowling Green, who was arguably the Falcons’ biggest lost in the transfer portal alongside offensive tackle Alex Wollschlaeger, who committed to Kentucky.
Stewart (5'9 220 LBS) was a four-year player at Bowling Green and an All-Mac selection this past season. In four years with the Falcons, he ran for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns, while averaging six yards per carry. He is a tough physical running back who will fit in the Hokies system well. At Pro Football Focus, Stewart finished the 2024 season with a 78.9 offensive grade in 244 snaps, third highest on the Bowling Green offense. In 2023, PFF gave him an elite 95.3 grade on offense, including a 94.0 grade when it came to running the football. Stewart could be the bell cow running back for the Hokies next year, fitting right in next to quarterback Kyron Drones.
While the Hokies will be losing Tuten and backup running back Malachi Thomas, Stewart alongside four-star high school running back Jeff Overton, and Central Missouri transfer running back Marcellous Hawkins can fill those roles without any question.
Stewart is the most proven running back of the bunch and I think he has the most upside. In every way, he fits what a transfer portal addition should be. He’s a scheme fit at a well-needed position who is proven against upper-level talent and won’t need any time to recover from an injury, as he’ll be 100% on day one barring any big changes. He’s the most exciting transfer portal addition, he’s from an exciting conference, he’s dominated ACC teams, he is the perfect transfer portal addition. Watch for Overton and Hawkins to be the main guys behind Stewart in the backfield.
Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (9)
Safety Sherrod Covil Jr (Previous School: Clemson)
RB Terion Stewart (Bowling Green)
RB Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri)
DB Isaiah Cash (Sam Houston State)