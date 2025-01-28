What is the Hardest Stretch on Virginia Tech's 2025 Schedule?
Virginia Tech's full schedule was announced during the ACC schedule release last night, and the Hokies seemed to get a decent break. Virginia Tech does not play Louisville and Miami back to back and most of the Hokies' tough games or potential threatful matchups are softened by a lesser-ACC opponent the week before or the week after.
So, as no big stretch of games stands out like last year's run against Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Clemson, and Duke, the easiest way to hard the findest stretch of games is to rank every team on Virginia Tech's 2025 schedule.
No. 1 - South Carolina
No. 2 - Miami (FL)
No. 3 - Louisville
No. 4 - Georgia Tech
No. 5 - Florida State
No. 6 - Vanderbilt
No. 7 - NC State
No. 8 - Virginia
No. 9 - Cal
No. 10 - Wake Forest
No. 11 - Old Dominion
No. 12 - Wofford
When presenting the information like this, it becomes clear what Virginia Tech's hardest stretch of games is. Even when considering the fact that the Hokies have a bye after they play Louisville, the stretch of games from Louisville to Florida State to Miami is by far the hardest stretch of weeks. The Hokies avoid playing Clemson, but then they have to play three of the five strongest teams in the ACC.
The first game in that stretch against Louisville will be different than last year's Cardinals' team. USC transfer Miller Moss will be at the helm of the Louisville offense which added 21 transfers in the portal. The Cardinals added one of the best interior linemen in the transfer portal with the addition of Purdue's Mahamane Moussa. 20 out of the 21 transfers that Louisville added were rated as three-stars by 247Sports and USC transfer Miller Moss was rated as a four-star by 247Sports.
Having a bye after that game is refreshing, but then the Hokies have to play Florida State and Miami back to back.
If somebody only watched college football in the year 2024, and quit watching after the season ended, the Seminoles would not seem like much of a threat at all. Everybody else knows, the 'Noles will fire back in 2025. Florida State had just three wins in Mike Norvell's first year, then fast forward three years and Florida State finishes the regular season undefeated. Norvell is a great coach, and with the roster he's formulating, there's no question Florida State will be back next year. The Seminoles rank 7th in 247Sports' transfer portal team rankings as they added 16 transfers, 5 of which were classified as four star's.
2024 Florida State is not 2025 Florida State.
Miami will always be good for the near future. Mario Cristobal didn't have a perfect season in 2024, but he showed what can happen when a Cristobal-recruited team can come through at a high level. Carson Beck will immediately thrive in the Hurricanes's offense, and it would be no shocker if Miami made the 12-team College Football Playoff that they just evaded this year.
