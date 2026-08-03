Players Who Will Make A Difference for Virginia Tech In Each Game

Virginia Tech's roster looks dramatically different entering the 2026 season. James Franklin brought in impact transfers, retained key pieces from last year's team and added depth across nearly every position group. But while the Hokies have more talent than they did a season ago, a turnaround won't depend on one player alone.

From established veterans to newcomers looking to make an immediate impact, here are the players I expect to make the biggest difference for Virginia Tech this fall.

Ethan Grunkemeyer, Quarterback

Everything starts with the quarterback, and the Penn State transfer is arguably the biggest addition of Virginia Tech's offseason. Grunkemeyer completed 69 percent of his passes in seven starts last season, throwing for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and just four interceptions. More importantly, he brings experience in James Franklin's system, making the transition to Blacksburg much smoother. If Virginia Tech is going to exceed expectations, it likely means Grunkemeyer developed into one of the ACC's more efficient quarterbacks.

Luke Reynolds, Tight End

Franklin's offenses have always leaned heavily on the tight end position, and Reynolds should be one of the biggest beneficiaries. After spending two seasons at Penn State, he arrives with familiarity in the scheme and chemistry with Grunkemeyer. His ability to contribute as both a blocker and receiver makes him one of the most complete offensive players on the roster, though at this point, it revolves more around potential than production — Reynolds totaled 368 receiving yards on 35 catches over his two years at Penn State.

Ayden Greene, Wide Receiver

Virginia Tech needed a true playmaker on the outside, and Greene has already shown flashes of being exactly that. His speed allows him to stretch defenses vertically, but he's equally dangerous after the catch. With defenses likely paying attention to Reynolds and the running game, Greene could find himself in favorable one-on-one situations throughout the season.

Kyle Altuner, Center

Offensive line play rarely receives headlines, but it often determines how successful an offense becomes. Altuner enters 2026 as one of the Hokies' most experienced linemen and will be responsible for making protection calls while anchoring the middle of the offensive line. If Virginia Tech's offense takes the leap many expect, Altuner's development will be a major reason why.

Kemari Copeland, Defensive Line

Few defenders are as important to Virginia Tech's success as Copeland. The returning All-ACC selection led the Hokies with 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2025 while consistently disrupting opposing offenses. His ability to collapse the pocket not only creates sacks but also opens opportunities for everyone else along the defensive front.

Tyson Flowers, Safety

Flowers is the unquestioned leader of the secondary after starting all 12 games last season. He finished 2025 with 49 tackles, two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble, bringing both production and experience to the back end of the defense. With several younger defensive backs expected to play larger roles, Flowers' leadership could be just as valuable as his on-field production, and if he can upgrade his efforts in tackling, Virginia Tech's secondary is in line for a solid improvement.

Elhadj Fall, Defensive Tackle

Playing next to Copeland should allow Fall to flourish in his first season with the Hokies. The Georgia Southern transfer recorded 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last season, and his athleticism gives Virginia Tech another disruptive presence inside. If opposing offenses focus on slowing Copeland, Fall could become one of the defense's biggest beneficiaries.

Marcellous Hawkins, Running Back

After transferring from Central Missouri, Hawkins quietly put together one of the ACC's most efficient rushing seasons in 2025, carrying the ball 118 times for 749 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry —the fifth-best mark in the conference — and earning an 84.6 Pro Football Focus rushing grade, the highest among returning Hokies. He also forced defenses to respect the run despite facing stacked boxes for much of the season, finishing with 562 yards after contact.

With Grunkemeyer stretching defenses through the air and Reynolds giving Virginia Tech a threat at tight end, Hawkins should see lighter boxes than he did a year ago. If that happens, I think he'll beone of the ACC's most productive running backs.

Jeffrey Overton Jr., Running Back

Virginia Tech doesn't necessarily need Overton to become an All-ACC performer overnight, but the Hokies do need someone to establish consistency on the ground and take pressure off Hawkins. A productive rushing attack would take pressure off Grunkemeyer while creating more opportunities through play-action. If Overton can emerge as a dependable lead back, the entire offense becomes more balanced.

Virginia Tech's turnaround won't be driven by one superstar. It will come from several key players elevating their games simultaneously. The Hokies have added talent across the roster, but if this group lives up to its potential, the program could quickly find itself back in the conversation as one of the ACC's biggest rebounds in 2026.