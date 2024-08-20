Virginia Tech Women's soccer moves to 2-0 following win vs Dukes
On a stormy Sunday evening, just enough time free of rain had elapsed for the James Madison Dukes to host the Virginia Tech Hokies at a humid Sentara Park, where Tech registered over triple the Harrisonburg side’s shot tally in their authoritative victory.
Just five minutes into the match, Duke, Lexi Vanderlinden centered a ball at the edge of the box for Hokie Sophie Maltese, who played a lofted ball into the middle of the box, causing a scrum among both sides before JMU goalkeeper Sofia DeCerb barreled into Taylor Price, forcing referee J.T. Alukonis to grant the Hokies the first big chance of the night.
However, to keep the game level, DeCerb made a heroic save against Natalie Mitchell, who never looked full of herself when stepping to the spot.
JMU did not learn from their previous mistake and insisted on continuing play from the back despite giving it away just minutes later, essentially gifting the ball to Samantha DeGuzman, who slotted the ball to DeCerb's left before wielding away in celebration after poking the Hokies in front just nine minutes into the match.
Twenty minutes later, Tech would find the nail in the coffin with a ball skied into the JMU box, leaving each defender pointing to the next to be the one to clear, giving plenty of time for Sarah Rosenbaum to rocket a shot at DeCerb's sprawling right foot, which paired the ball straight to junior Maysen Nelson, who shrugged her defender aside and pushed the ball into a wide-open net to net her first goal for the Maroon and Orange.
Story of the night
You may be asking what this means for this Hokie side so early on in the season to string back-to-back wins, each while keeping a clean sheet and holding opponents to a combined seven shots. And that answer is obviously going to be a good one, yet as the season progresses and the odds begin to shift away from the Hokies with a daunting ACC looming, coach Chugger Adair and his side will need to be more clinical as this Tech defense will crack with improved offenses on the horizon.
For now, though, so far, so good, and the Hokies will play visitor again as the Hokies take on Delaware this Thursday at 7 ET.