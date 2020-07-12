AllHokies
2021 4-Star Virginia Tech Safety Target Donovan McMillon Nearing College Decision

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech has been hot on the recruiting trail recently, as the Hokies have landed two top targets in 4-star California defensive back DJ Harvey, as well as 3-star Virginia linebacker Isi Etute, in consecutive weekends.

Harvey represented one of the top secondary targets on the recruiting board for Virginia Tech, so when he committed to the Hokies on the Fourth of July, it was a substantial step forward for the 2021 recruiting class.

Once Harvey committed, all eyes were on another top secondary target - 4-star Pennsylvania safety Donovan McMillion - who Virginia Tech has been in a battle to land for a number of months.

Earning the commitment of Harvey meant that the Hokies would likely be gaining momentum with McMillon - who has talked with Harvey frequently about potentially teaming up in Blacksburg.

"I've talked to Donovan a couple times over the past week since I committed," Harvey told the Hokie Hangover Podcast.

"My pitch was let's be different. Let's be the guys who help Tech win the ACC Championship and beat Clemson."

McMillon named his Top 5 on June 1st, which included Oregon, Virginia Tech, Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M. 

As we approach mid-July, it now appears that McMillon is nearing his commitment decision.

The Hokies appear to be in good stance with McMillon as his commitment decision draws closer, with Florida and Oklahoma as the two other likely landing spots for him.

Could the recent recruiting momentum that Virginia Tech has gathered lead to another commitment from a top target? 

McMillon would undoubtedly be a boon to the class in the back end of the defense. He is rated as the 11th-best player in the state of Pennsylvania and the 26th-best safety nationally per the 247Sports composite for the Class of 2021.

Stay tuned to All Hokies, as we will have more information as this story develops.

