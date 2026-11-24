Four-star running back Javian Jones-Priest decommitted from Virginia Tech on Tuesday, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

The 5'10", 195-pound senior at Arlington Martin High School in Texas had been committed to the Hokies since May 19. Rivals ranks him No. 21 at his position and No. 262 overall.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Javian Jones-Priest has Decommitted from Virginia Tech, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’10 195 RB had been Committed to the Hokies since May⁰⁰Jones-Priest becomes the Top Available RB in the 2027 classhttps://t.co/jrvppl1jQo pic.twitter.com/9YXMA9cTzX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 24, 2026

What does this mean?

Oregon is the program to watch. The Ducks were one of seven finalists when Jones-Priest picked Virginia Tech in May, and they kept recruiting him after he committed. He was set to visit Eugene for Oregon’s Nov. 14 game against Michigan, but travel disruptions scrapped the trip. Three days later, Rivals analysts Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman both logged predictions for Oregon to flip him.

Jones-Priest is now expected in Eugene for Oregon’s regular-season finale against Washington on Nov. 28. The Ducks have one running back committed in the 2027 class, four-star CaDarius McMiller.

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Virginia Tech and coach James Franklin offered Jones-Priest on May 5 and landed his commitment 14 days later.

“They made me feel like a priority, and showed it by having me as their first official visitor and only recruit on campus a few weeks back,” Jones-Priest told Rivals in May. He also credited running backs coach Norval McKenzie.

His production has only climbed since. Jones-Priest has 33 rushing touchdowns in 12 games for unbeaten Martin, nearly triple the 12 he scored as a junior. He scored a school-record six against Arlington Lamar in October. On Nov. 20, in a 57-21 area-round playoff win over El Paso Pebble Hills, he carried eight times for 169 yards and three touchdowns. He has also run a 10.41 in the 100 meters.

The decommitment comes as Virginia Tech’s season slides. The Hokies were 6-2 after beating Clemson 20-16 on the road on Oct. 24. Since then, they’ve lost to SMU 51-28, to Stanford 40-22 at Lane Stadium and to No. 7 Miami 28-20 on Saturday after leading by 14. The Oregon predictions landed three days after the Stanford loss.

Virginia Tech still has two running backs in its 2027 class. Kelvin Morrison of Hermitage, Pa., and Stanley Smart of Savannah, Ga., committed a week apart in April. Jones-Priest was the highest-ranked of the three.

The bigger concern is the trend. Jones-Priest is the second offensive skill player to leave the class in 15 days, after four-star receiver Anthony “AJ” Roberts flipped to Wake Forest on Nov. 9. With both gone, Virginia Tech’s class is down to 24 commitments.

That’s a reason for concern, not panic. Two decommitments don’t sink a class, but the timing puts more weight on the next eight days. Franklin built this class last spring and summer, before he had coached a game at Virginia Tech. The early signing period, which runs Dec. 2-4, is the first time that pitch gets measured against a full season of results.