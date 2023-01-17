How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Clemson Men's College Basketball
Gameday Info:
Matchup: Wake Forest (13-5) vs Clemson (15-3)
Location: LJVM Coliseum (Winston-Salem, NC)
Tipoff: 9pm ET
Tickets: Wake Forest Athletics
TV: RSN
Live Stream: WATCH HERE
Spread: Wake Forest -2.5 (-110), Clemson +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Wake Forest -130, Clemson +110
Total: 150
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 58.1% chance to win
