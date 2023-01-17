Skip to main content
How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Clemson Men's College Basketball

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

TV, live stream, betting lines and more for Tuesday's matchup between the Deacs and Tigers

Gameday Info:

Matchup: Wake Forest (13-5) vs Clemson (15-3)

Location: LJVM Coliseum (Winston-Salem, NC)

Tipoff: 9pm ET

Tickets: Wake Forest Athletics

TV: RSN

Live Stream: WATCH HERE

Spread: Wake Forest -2.5 (-110), Clemson +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -130, Clemson +110

Total: 150

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 58.1% chance to win

