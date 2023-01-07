How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Louisville Men's College Basketball
Gameday Info:
Matchup: Wake Forest (10-5) vs Louisville (2-13)
Location: KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, KY)
Tipoff: 3pm ET
Tickets: Louisville Athletics
TV: ACC Network
Watch: LIVE STREAM
Spread: Wake Forest -9 (-110), Louisville +9 (-110)
Moneyline: Wake Forest -450, Louisville +340
Total: 141.5
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 85.3% chance to win
