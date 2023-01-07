Skip to main content

How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Louisville Men's College Basketball

TV, live stream, betting lines and more for Saturday's matchup between the Deacs and Cardinals

Gameday Info:

Matchup: Wake Forest (10-5) vs Louisville (2-13)

Location: KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, KY)

Tipoff: 3pm ET

Tickets: Louisville Athletics

TV: ACC Network

Watch: LIVE STREAM

Spread: Wake Forest -9 (-110), Louisville +9 (-110)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -450, Louisville +340

Total: 141.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 85.3% chance to win

Wake Forest Basketball Content:

Turnovers cost Wake Forest in road loss to UNC

Takeaways from Wake Forest's 88-79 loss to UNC

North Carolina defeats Wake Forest 88-79

Recommended Articles

NET, KenPom evaluate Wake Forest's season, upcoming schedule

KenPom predicts Wake Forest’s remaining schedule

ACC Basketball Content:

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 8

Three ACC Teams in AP men’s basketball poll, zero votes for Wake Forest

Wake Forest Football Content:

Wake Forest Football: Transfer Portal Tracker

Notre Dame lands Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman in transfer portal

Wake Forest running back Christian Turner commits to Indiana

Villanova defensive lineman Bryce Ganious commits to Wake Forest

NC A&T linebacker Jacob Roberts commits to Wake Forest

Wake Forest DE Rondell Bothroyd enters transfer portal

Sam Hartman: Best moments at Wake Forest

Wake Forest's A.T. Perry, Dion Bergan Jr. declare for 2023 NFL Draft

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content

DSC06555
Basketball

Wake Forest outlasts Louisville despite ugly second half

By Ben Conroy
Fl5fUX8acAAwclX
Basketball

Wake Forest defeats Louisville 80-72

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19703750
Basketball

Keys to the Game: Wake Forest Basketball vs Louisville

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19489759
Basketball

Virginia Tech vs NC State: Preview and Prediction - ACC Basketball Pick of the Day

By Jack Smartt
USATSI_19722100
Basketball

How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Louisville Men's College Basketball

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19722089 (1)
Basketball

Wake Forest vs Louisville: Preview and Prediction

By Christian Odjakjian
Flz_KnrXEA48VUG
Football

Wake Forest running back Christian Turner commits to Indiana

By Essex Thayer
IMG_6176
Football

Wake Forest Football: Transfer Portal Tracker

By Essex Thayer and Ben Conroy
FlzYR9eXgAAtKuP
Football

Villanova defensive lineman Bryce Ganious commits to Wake Forest

By Essex Thayer