Gameday Central: Wake Forest Football vs UNC
Follow all the action from Truist Field with live updates, which will begin at 6:45 ET
Gameday Info:
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 68 degrees, low of 39 degrees
Moneyline: Wake Forest (-192), UNC (+155)
Over/under: 76.5
Spread: Wake Forest -3.5 (-110), UNC +3.5 (-110)
Game Week Content:
Wake Forest vs UNC: Line, Preview and Predictions
Series History: Wake Forest Football vs UNC
Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with UNC Football Writer
Wake Forest HC Dave Clawson: “We're still a good football team"
North Carolina HC Mack Brown on upcoming matchup with Wake Forest
Wake Forest DB Chelen Garnes: "We have a very special team"
Catch Up on the Loss to NC State:
Game Story: Wake Forest fails to bounce back in 30-21 loss to NC State
Game Summary: NC State defeats Wake Forest 30-21
Takeaways from Wake Forest's 30-21 loss to NC State
Key Stats from Wake Forest's 30-21 loss to NC State
Unit Grades from Wake Forest's 30-21 loss to NC State
Wake Forest season projections updated by ESPN's FPI
Wake Forest drops out of CFP Rankings
Wake Forest falls out of AP Poll
Wake Forest Men's Basketball Content:
Stellar guard play propels Wake Forest to 81-71 win over Georgia
Key Stats from Wake Forest's 81-71 win over Georgia
Wake Forest pulls away late, hangs on to beat Fairfield 71-59
Takeaways from Wake Forest's win over Fairfield
Key Stats from Wake Forest Basketball's 71-59 win over Fairfield
ACC Content:
ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 11
