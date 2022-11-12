Gameday Central: Wake Forest Football vs UNC

Follow all the action from Truist Field with live updates, which will begin at 6:45 ET

Click here for the score predictions from our football staff

Gameday Info:

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 68 degrees, low of 39 degrees

Moneyline: Wake Forest (-192), UNC (+155)

Over/under: 76.5

Spread: Wake Forest -3.5 (-110), UNC +3.5 (-110)

