How to Watch and Listen to Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech
Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert faces his first test against a ranked team while at the helm of the Demon Deacons this weekend, taking on the No. 16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and star quarterback Haynes King on Saturday in Winston-Salem.
Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key has his Yellow Jackets off to an electric start. Undefeated to start the season, Key has upset highly-ranked opponents like the then-No. 12 Clemson Tigers to get off to the program's best start since 2014. Behind the likes of King and running back Justice Haynes, the Yellow Jackets look to earn their first conference road win of the season.
Wake Forest, however, comes into the game refreshed after a 16-day rest period between their last outing, a 34-24 loss to NC State. Star running back Demond Claiborne looks to get back on track after a subpar outing against the Wolfpack, and breakout wide receiver Chris Barnes looks to keep up momentum against the Yellow Jackets.
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech - Game Details
- Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025
- Kickoff Time: 12:00 P.M. ET
- Location: Allegacy Stadium, Winston-Salem, North Carolina (capacity 31,500)
- Television: ESPN, with Mike Monaco (Play-by-Play), Kirk Morrison (Analyst), and Dawn Davenport (Reporter)
- Radio: Wake Forest Radio Network with Stan Cotten (Play-by-Play), Lary Sorensen (Analyst), and Dave Goren (Sideline Reporter)
- Local: WBRF-FM 98.1 | WPOL 1340 AM / WPOL 103.5 FM
- SiriusXM: 194
- Internet: 956
- Web: GoDeacs.com
- Series History: Georgia Tech leads, 24-8
- Last meeting: Georgia Tech won, 30-16, on September 23rd, 2023
Rewinding The Tape
King is no stranger to starring in Winston-Salem. When King and the Yellow Jackets visited in September of 2023, they dominated from wire-to-wire, handing the Demon Deacons their first loss of that season, 30-16. King threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns on the night.
One of the factors in Georgia Tech's success this season? Continuity from years past. Not only has King been at the helm in Atlanta for three seasons, but running back Justice Haynes has been King's backfield partner throughout as many seasons as well. Haynes led the Yellow Jackets in rushing on the day, running for 95 yards and a touchdown.
The Demon Deacons suffered a bevy of offensive woes in the game, especially on the offensive line. Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Kyle Kennard had four sacks against Demon Deacon quarterback Mitch Griffis. Griffis also threw two interceptions.
Not all of Wake Forest's memories of the series against Georgia Tech are bad. In 2006, the Demon Deacons clinched their second conference title in school history, defeating the Yellow Jackets, 9-6. Head Coach Jim Grobe, now a Wake Forest Hall of Fame inductee, joined fellow Hall of Famers Riley Skinner and Sam Swank in winning the 2006 ACC Championship.
Claiborne and the Demon Deacons look to break the Yellow Jackets' four-game series win streak on Saturday, and hope to win their first home game against Georgia Tech this century (last time: 1999).