How to Watch and Listen to Wake Forest vs. Western Carolina
After the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0, 0-0 ACC) narrowly beat the Kennesaw State Owls in their 10-9 victory last Friday, they face their second test of the young season, hosting an in-state foe, Western Carolina (0-1, 0-0 Southern Conference).
The Catamounts, a part of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), represent the only non-FBS foe that the Demon Deacons can face this season. Western Carolina entered the preseason ranked as 18th in the country in the FCS.
Wake Forest vs. Western Carolina - Game Details
- Date: Saturday, September 6th, 2025
- Kickoff Time: 2:00 P.M. ET
- Location: Allegacy Stadium, Winston-Salem, North Carolina (capacity 31,500)
- Television: ACC Network Extra
- Radio: Wake Forest Radio Network with Stan Cotten (Play-by-Play), Lary Sorensen (Analyst), and Dave Goren (Sideline Reporter)
- Local: WBRF-FM 98.1 | WPOL 1340 AM / WPOL 103.5 FM
- SiriusXM: 386
- Internet: 976
- Web: GoDeacs.com
- Series History: Wake Forest leads series, 3-0
- Last meeting: Wake Forest won, 40-24, on September 14, 1991
How to Get ACC Network Extra
Wake Forest Football will play on ACC Network Extra for the first time this season, with the network not necessarily accessible via the traditional cable channels.
With that said, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) can be streamed via the ESPN App on phone, tablet, or smart television, provided that you login using your pay TV provider credentials.
According to the ACC Network website, “...access to ACCN and ACCNX is determined by your pay TV provider (cable, satellite, telco or streaming service). You are not able to subscribe to ACCN/ACCNX directly or via ESPN+.” Check your local providers at getaccn.com.
Wake Forest vs. Western Carolina - Game Notes
Western Carolina
Head Coach Kerwin Bell's squad drives down I-40 with something to prove, as they look for the first win of their young season.
The Catamounts came out firing on all cylinders early last week against unranked Gardner-Webb, going up 35-7 after the first 20 minutes of play. The team scored from a rotation of skill players, including running back Patrick Boyd Jr., who had 142 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt junior Camury Reid got most of the work around the goal line, finishing with nine total rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Quarterbacks Bennett Judy (15-27, 151 yds) and Isaac Lee (3-9, 82 yds) each threw for scores in the absence of first-team All-SoCon sophomore Taron Dickens. Dickens is listed atop the depth chart for the Catamounts, however was notably absent from the playing field due to "ineligibility."
After halftime, though, the Catamounts fell apart, allowing Gardner-Webb to go on a 45-7 run of their own and losing their opening matchup, 52-45.
Wake Forest
The Demon Deacons got off to an underwhelming start last week, with Head Coach Jake Dickert earning his first win in Winston-Salem through a 10-9 victory against Kennesaw State.
The main news in Winston-Salem this week was the status of star running back Demond Claiborne, who exited early last Thursday with a rib injury. Dickert said in a Monday press conference that Claiborne was "day-to-day," and the captain went through a non-contact practice on Wednesday.
Dickert's squad had a yin-and-yang effort against the Owls, with a terrific defensive performance keeping the Demon Deacons afloat despite struggles from starting quarterback Robby Ashford. Ashford and the Deacs look to capitalize against the FCS foe to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2023.