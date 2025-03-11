Ex-HuskyTryon-Shoyinka Finds NFL Landing Spot in Cleveland
Myles Garrett apparently left a little free-agent money on the table for the Cleveland Browns to distribute to another edge rusher -- and they spent it on Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, the former University of Washington standout.
On Tuesday, Tryon-Shoyinkak, a former No. 1 draft pick after moving on from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following four seasons, has agreed to a one-year deal worth $4.75 million, according to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.
He now will have the opportunity to start opposite Garrett, who last week negotiated a staggering four-year contract extension with the Browns worth an estimated $209.8 million, this after first asking to be traded.
Garrett's contract is said to be the richest non-quarterback deal in the history of the NFL.
The Browns could open next season with the 6-foot-5, 258-pound Tryon-Shoyinka and the 6-foot-4, 271-pound Garrett as their starters putting pressure on opposing passers.
Tryon-Shoyinka, who turns 26 next month, brings career totals of 15 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and 35 quarterback hurries in 66 NFL games to Cleveland.
Garrett, 29, has piled up 102.5 sacks, 116 TFLs and 200 QB hurries in 117 games spread over eight seasons.
A Renton, Washington, product, Tryon-Shoyinka redshirted and played two seasons for the Huskies, earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019.
He next passed up his final two seasons at the UW, sat out the 2020 COVID-interrupted campaign to prepare for the NFL draft and went to the Bucs as the 32nd and last player drafted in the opening round.
In Tampa, Tryon-Shoyinka was one of six Huskies on the roster, which obviously now is one less.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington