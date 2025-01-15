College Hoops Expert Calls Javon Small the 'Best All-Around Guard in the Big 12'
One of the biggest reasons for West Virginia's early season success is because of the high-level play from veteran guard Javon Small.
Tucker DeVries has been out since early January, and if it weren't for Small, the Mountaineers would be in a world of hurt right now. The win at Kansas almost certainly doesn't happen, and they probably even struggle to beat Oklahoma State, his former school, at home.
In 15 games this season, Small is averaging. 19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, five assists, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 42.9% from the floor, 35.5% from three-point range, and 87.5% from the free throw line.
For whatever reason, Small was not named to the 2024-25 Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 watch list. He may have been left off of the list, but those who truly watch every game of major college basketball, such as CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, know that Small is one of the best players in the entire country.
Following the Mountaineers' win over Colorado on Sunday, Rothstein called Small "the best all-around guard in the Big 12."
Small and the Mountaineers will be back in action Wednesday night as they look for their fourth win over a ranked team. They'll square off with No. 10 Houston at 8 p.m. EST.
