No Surprise Here, Tucker DeVries Expected to Transfer to Indiana
The West Virginia University men's basketball lost its head coach Darian DeVries and as expected, his son, Tucker, will follow him to Indiana for his final year of eligibility.
In eight appearances this season, Tucker averaged 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game until he was sidelined with a reoccurring shoulder injury, which eventually required season-ending surgery.
The senior put up a season-high 26 points in the win against Arizona at the midseason tournament, Battle 4 Atlantis, but his steal against Gonzaga to force overtime in the opening round and the Mountaineers pulled of the upset,
In his final game as a Mountaineer, he put in 15 points in the win against old Big East rival Georgetown.
Tucker followed his father to Morgantown after three seasons at Drake.
Tucker progressed in his first three seasons at Drake. In his final season as a junior, he averaged 21.6 points per game, increasing his production from 13.9 ppg his freshman season.
