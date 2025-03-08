Mountaineers Now

ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia's Projection is Becoming More Clear

Joe Lunardi releases a new tournament projection ahead of Saturday's games.

Mar 1, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jonathan Powell reacts after a rebound against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jonathan Powell reacts after a rebound against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
For now, the West Virginia Mountaineers sit safely in the NCAA Tournament field and can truly grab their seat at the table with a win Saturday evening over UCF. A win would bring their record to 19-12 overall and 10-10 in Big 12 play - good luck finding another bubble team with a resume that rivals that.

At this point, it's more about watching where WVU is seeded, where they're projected to play, and who. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's projection for the Mountaineers remains unchanged heading into Saturday's slate of games, although he did make some tweaks to other parts of the bracket.

West Virginia is projected as a No. 9 seed, playing Darian DeVries' employer of 17 years, Creighton, in Raleigh. In all likelihood, WVU will end up somewhere between a 7 and 10 seed. Even if they slip to a No. 10, it could be a blessing in disguise. If they win their first round game, they would see the No. 2 seed (barring an upset) rather than the No. 1 seed in the region.

Lunardi's West Region projection

West Virginia University guard Joseph Yesufu
West Virginia University guard Joseph Yesufu / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

1. Florida vs. 16. Norfolk State

8. Creighton vs. 9. West Virginia

5. Michigan vs. 12. McNeese

4. Kentucky vs. 13. High Point

6. Saint Mary's vs. 11. Arkansas

3. Wisconsin vs. 14. Chattanooga

7. Ole Miss vs. 10. Utah State

2. Texas Tech vs. 15. Bryant

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

