ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia's Projection is Becoming More Clear
For now, the West Virginia Mountaineers sit safely in the NCAA Tournament field and can truly grab their seat at the table with a win Saturday evening over UCF. A win would bring their record to 19-12 overall and 10-10 in Big 12 play - good luck finding another bubble team with a resume that rivals that.
At this point, it's more about watching where WVU is seeded, where they're projected to play, and who. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's projection for the Mountaineers remains unchanged heading into Saturday's slate of games, although he did make some tweaks to other parts of the bracket.
West Virginia is projected as a No. 9 seed, playing Darian DeVries' employer of 17 years, Creighton, in Raleigh. In all likelihood, WVU will end up somewhere between a 7 and 10 seed. Even if they slip to a No. 10, it could be a blessing in disguise. If they win their first round game, they would see the No. 2 seed (barring an upset) rather than the No. 1 seed in the region.
Lunardi's West Region projection
1. Florida vs. 16. Norfolk State
8. Creighton vs. 9. West Virginia
5. Michigan vs. 12. McNeese
4. Kentucky vs. 13. High Point
6. Saint Mary's vs. 11. Arkansas
3. Wisconsin vs. 14. Chattanooga
7. Ole Miss vs. 10. Utah State
2. Texas Tech vs. 15. Bryant
