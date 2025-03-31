ESPN Analyst Compares Ross Hodge to Recent College and NBA Head Coach
Ross Hodge may not have been the name at the top of your mind when the West Virginia coaching search began nearly two weeks ago, mainly because he has minimal Division I head coaching experience and has yet to make the NCAA Tournament as the lead man.
Since his hiring last week, many in the college basketball industry, including many of his peers, have spoken extremely highly of him, believing he has a bright future in Morgantown.
ESPN college basketball analyst and former head coach of Central Connecticut, Mark Adams, gave a glowing review, comparing him to a very successful college coach who made his way to the NBA.
"I spent a ton of time with Ross Hodge, West Virginia's new coach. He is one of the most impressive coaches I have been around since the rise of Brad Stevens. His players love him and respect him. He has the defensive chops and during out of timeouts, his teams score often. HIGH IQ COACH!"
Steves, of course, was the man who led the Butler Bulldogs to back-to-back Final Four appearances in 2010 and 2011. Following the 2012-13 season, he became the head coach of the Boston Celtics where he won 55% of his games across eight years. Stevens is now the President of Basketball Operations for the Celtics.
If Adams' comparison comes to fruition, then the future of Mountaineer basketball is in terrific shape.
