Initial Thoughts on West Virginia's Massive Upset of No. 2 Iowa State
West Virginia pulled off another upset on Saturday evening, taking down No. 2 Iowa State, 63-57.
Here are a few of my takeaways from tonight's game.
What a day for the West family
First and foremost, we can't talk about the game before we discuss the celebration of Mountaineer legend Jerry West. The Coliseum was packed, and many of the fans found their way over to the team shop to purchase some Jerry West gear that they had available. WVU did a tremendous job of honoring his career and life with a number of video tributes throughout the day. A job well done by the athletics department.
Airtight defense is becoming the DNA
West Virginia's calling card is going to be on the defensive end of the floor, especially this year, which is no surprise given the limited options to score it. But strong defense alone can take you a long way, as evident in several of WVU's unexpected wins this season. Playing with that edge will always give the Mountaineers a chance, regardless of who they are facing.
Javon Small is an NBA draft pick
Iowa State made life hard on Small, particularly in the first half, but he continued to scrap and fight his way to the ball and made several tough shots in the final twenty minutes. What he has done this season is unbelievable. He's carried this team so much offensively and needs to be in the national player of the year discussion. At the very least, he's earned his way into being a 2025 NBA Draft pick.
Darian DeVries is the favorite to win National Coach of the Year
In his first 17 games as the Mountaineers' head coach, DeVries had defeated No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 24 Arizona, No. 7 Kansas, and No. 2 Iowa State. Beating one top 10 team is hard to do, to knock off THREE of them in the first half of the season with an entirely new roster and without one of your top two players is unheard of. It would be silliness if DeVries continues this and isn't a firm candidate to win the award.
