Former West Virginia QB Jarret Doege Gets Another Shot in the Pros
Ex-West Virginia starting quarterback Jarret Doege is looking to extend his football playing career by pushing for a role in the Canadian Football League, recently signing a contract with the Toronto Argonauts.
Doege spent the past two seasons with the Edmonton Elks, also of the CFL. There, he appeared in 20 games and completed 43-of-68 passes for 593 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. He joins a pretty full QB room that consists of CFL veteran Chad Kelly, Nick Arbuckle, Cameron Dukes, and Tucker Horn and will likely be battling for a backup role.
Doege was a two-year starter at West Virginia, earning the job after showing some promise at the end of the 2029 season, Neal Brown's first year on the job. He put up decent numbers, but ball security was a huge issue for him throughout his career, throwing 19 interceptions, 12 of which came in his final season at WVU.
After leaving Morgantown, Doege committed to Western Kentucky, but after losing out on the starting job there, he transferred once again, this time to Troy. He only appeared in seven games with the Trojans, throwing for 575 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.
