Former WVU GM Nelson Hernandez Speaks on Ross Hodge, Excludes DeVries in Farewell Message
Here, within the last couple of years, schools around the country have been taking a page from the professional levels by hiring a general manager to help coaches with roster construction now that NIL is such a big part of collegiate athletics. You have to operate on a budget and find the best players within that.
Last year, West Virginia hired Nelson Hernandez as the men's basketball program's first-ever GM. He did a tremendous job of helping piece together a roster that went 19-13 in year one and by all rights, should have been in the NCAA Tournament.
Unfortunately, Hernandez's time in Morgantown has come to an end, thanks to the coaching change that took place shortly after the season. It has yet to be officially announced, but Hernandez is expected to follow Chester Frazier to Virginia Tech, in some capacity.
In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Hernandez made a post on X thanking the university, players, fans, and just about everyone involved. He did, however, exclude both Darian and Tucker DeVries from the note. You can probably guess as to why. He also briefly gave his thoughts on new head coach Ross Hodge.
Hernandez's message
“First I wanna give thanks to the creator for gifting me the opportunity to come to WVU. Special shout-out to Chester Frazier who helped me get thru this season. Much love to my dudes Javon Small, Eduardo Andre, Toby Okani, Jake, Buck, Amani, KJ, AB, and the rest of the boys for making this year special. Can’t forget my guys Truck Bryant and to the best managers in the country keep doing what you do!! Love those kids so much.
“I am forever blessed and thankful to the WVU family and community in Morgantown for embracing me as much as they have. Moving on is never easy but I promise the great fans of this state that your program is in great hands with Wren Baker and Ross Hodge at the helm.
“I will miss my hikes exploring this amazing state. Going to miss my guys at the gun range and will definitely miss my pretzels and late pizza runs. Thank you West Virginia for being uniquely and unapologetically you!!! Gonna miss you but hey I’ll only be four hours away…. ACC pretzels watch out here I come.”
