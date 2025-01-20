Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Rises in the Coaches Poll

The Mountaineers climbed in the latest USA Today Sports Coaches Poll

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University basketball
West Virginia University basketball / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-4) moved up the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll to from 25th to No. 23 Monday afternoon.

West Virginia upset second-ranked Iowa State (15-2) on Saturday in Morgantown 64-57. Senior guard Javon Small recorded a game-high 27 points and secured the win in the final minute and a half, scoring 12 of the Mountaineers’ final 13 points to further make his case for Big 12 Player of the Year.

The Mountaineers fell at No. 10 Houston last Wednesday 70-54. The loss marked the first against West Virginia versus a ranked opponent this season and are 4-1 in those games.

West Virginia’s success has come off the grit and determination of its defense. The Mountaineers rank fourth in the league in scoring defense and defensive filed goal percentage while ranking 20th and 23rd in the NCAA in those categories respectively, and they sit second in the in the league and 10th nationally in defensive three-point percentage.

Senior guard Javon Small is averaging a conference-best of 19.8 points per game, while ranking fourth in assists (5.2) and sixth in steals (1.9) and three-point percentage (36.1%).

Forward Amani Hansberry is third on the team in scoring, averaging 10.2 ppg and leads the team in rebounds with 5.6 rpg. The sophomore provided a spark against Houston with all 12 of his points coming in the second half and hit four key threes for 12 points in the win against Iowa State.

West Virginia has been without its second leading scorer in senior forward Tucker DeVries the last nine games.

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

1. Auburn

2. Duke

3. Alabama

4. Iowa State

5. Houston

6. Florida

7. Tennessee

8. Michigan State

9. Kentucky

10. Marquette

11. Kansas

12. Purdue

13. Texas A&M

14. Mississippi State

15. Oregon

16. Ole Miss

17. Illinois

18. UConn

19. Wisconsin

20. Michigan

21. St. John’s

22. Memphis

23. West Virginia

24. Missouri

25. Texas Tech

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Javon Small Earns Big 12 Player of the Week

West Virginia Returns to the AP Top 25

Jahmile Addae is One Game Away from Coaching in the Super Bowl

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 1/20

MAILBAG: Will Tucker DeVries Return? Eligibility Questions, Darian DeVries' Future + More

Rasul Douglas Seals the Deal to Send the Bills to AFC Championship Game

West Virginia's Rock Star Should Be the Favorite to Win National Coach of the Year

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Basketball