West Virginia Announces Starting Lineup vs. Lehigh
West Virginia looks to wrap up pre-Backyard Brawl play with another victory and move to 3-0. The visiting Lehigh Mountain Hawks are hoping to pull off a stunner, hand WVU its first loss of the season, and collect its first high-major win since beating Mississippi State in 2016.
Here's the first five Ross Hodge will send out onto the floor.
G Jasper Floyd
After an eye-opening debut with 25 points against Mount St. Mary's, Floyd was kept in check against Campbell, scoring just two points, going 1/5 from the field. He's turned it over three times in both games, so ball security is going to be a point of emphasis for him.
G Honor Huff
Huff posted 23 points in the win over Campbell, showing sparks of getting hot here and there. The most troubling sign for Lehigh? He's due for one of those nights where everything he throws up goes in.
G Treysen Eaglestaff
Eaglestaff showed a more aggressive approach a couple of days ago, which I'm sure Ross Hodge was happy to see. He took just three shots in the season opener and raised that total to 14 on Thursday. He, too, is due for a much better shooting performance.
F Brenen Lorient
Lorient has been the best all-around player for Hodge in these first two games, making an impact on both ends of the floor. He's averaging 11.5 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks per game.
C Harlan Obioha
Obioha didn't attempt a single shot in the season opener and was held to just five points and two rebounds against a team he had a clear advantage against. He was much better his last time out, recording 12 points and six rebounds against Campbell.
West Virginia and Lehigh will tip the action off at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.
