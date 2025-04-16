West Virginia Basketball GM Nelson Hernandez Officially Hired by ACC School
After several weeks of being linked to the job, it's finally a done deal. West Virginia men's basketball general manager Nelson Hernandez is being hired for the same position at Virginia Tech.
Nearly a year to the date, Hernandez was hired by West Virginia as the program's first-ever general manager. The Mountaineers hired him away from Oklahoma State and he brought a nice-sized prize with him - Javon Small.
If it weren't for Hernandez's connection to Small, the Mountaineers probably wouldn't have been in the mix for the star guard, and the 2024-25 season could have been a difficult one to watch. A strong argument can be made that Small was snubbed of the Big 12's Player of the Year award. He averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game while having all of the attention on him on a nightly basis.
Small wasn't the only player Hernandez helped bring to Morgantown, but he was certainly the biggest get.
Hernandez will be rejoining assistant coach Chester Frazier in Blacksburg, along with forward Amani Hansberry, who transferred there earlier this month.
Hernandez thanked Frazier, along with the players, in his thank you message to WVU on X.
"Special shout-out to Chester Frazier who helped me get thru this season. Much love to my dudes Javon Small, Eduardo Andre, Toby Okani, Jake, Buck, Amani, KJ, AB, and the rest of the boys for making this year special. Can’t forget my guys Truck Bryant and to the best managers in the country keep doing what you do!! Love those kids so much."
