Former West Virginia Defensive Lineman Davoan Hawkins Lands First Coaching Job
Several West Virginia football alums have stepped into the coaching industry, and now, Davoan "DayDay" Hawkins hopes he can be the next one of a long list of success stories.
Recently, Hawkins was named the defensive line coach at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Kentucky. The Cardinals participate in Class 6A, District 8 and are looking to turn things around with a new coaching staff following a 4-8 season.
After seeing limited action in two seasons at Kentucky, Hawkins transferred down to the FCS, where he spent three years at Tennessee State. There, he combined for 92 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
Hawkins returned to the big stage to finish out his career at WVU in 2023 and helped form one of the deepest defensive line units West Virginia has had in recent memory. Although he was more of a rotational player, Hawkins did contribute seven tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack in 13 games.
The numbers may not jump off the page, but his presence was felt on the field and on the sidelines as a leader. In addition to being one of several bodies Jordan Lesley could rotate into the game, he was WVU's hype man. His energy was infectious.
