What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances to Upset No. 2 Iowa State
The stage is set for a special night in Morgantown; now, it's up to the Mountaineers to deliver. West Virginia will be paying tribute to the late great Jerry West with throwback uniforms, videos highlighting his career and life, while fans will receive a memorial pennant.
Can they come through in honor of The Logo?
What the ESPN BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, West Virginia has a 29.4% chance to pull off the big upset while Iowa State has a 70.6% chance of walking out of Morgantown with a win.
Although I don't expect the Mountaineers to pull out a win, I am a little shocked their chances to win this game aren't a little higher. The WVU Coliseum is a tough place to play, and with it being a sellout crowd and Jerry West Day, the building will be rocking. This bunch has thrived in the underdog role this season, and there's reason to believe they could shock the world again.
West Virginia's recent games
The Mountaineers went 1-1 on their two-game road trip, picking up a victory over Colorado and falling short to No. 10 Houston. WVU had a double-digit lead for much of the game against the Buffs but saw the comfortable lead evaporate as they became fatigued in the second half. If it weren't for Houston knocking down virtually everything they threw at the rim in the first half, WVU might have had a chance to knock off the Cougars as well.
Iowa State's recent games
Earlier this week, Iowa State clobbered Kansas at home, winning 74-57. They threw the clamps down on Kansas' offense with Zeke Mayo being the only Jayhawk who reached double figures. Kansas turned the ball over 17 times which turned into 23 points for the Cyclones. Last Saturday, Iowa State escaped Lubbock with an 85-84 overtime win over Texas Tech.
