WVU Signee Miles Sadler Shockingly Snubbed From McDonald’s All-American List

One of the best point guards in the entire country, Miles Sadler, was excluded from the McDonald's All-American list, meaning he will not be invited to play in the annual high school all-star game.

By just about every measure, the future West Virginia Mountaineer deserved to be there. He's a dynamic scoring guard who can play make, create his own shot, and be an absolute menace on the defensive end of the court.

Last week, Sadler had a statement game in a 95-80 win over Dubai Basketball in the Avance Global Cup, finishing with a rare triple-double where he reached double digits in steals. Yes, you read that correctly. He ended the game with 21 points, 12 assists, and 14 steals — that's a stat line I'm not sure I've ever seen.

Although Sadler was snubbed from the honors, many around the basketball industry believe he's going to be one of the top true freshmen in the country next season. He plays well beyond his years, has an advanced basketball IQ for a player his age, and doesn't shy away from the big moment. He'll be a key part of WVU's success in 2026-27 and beyond.

Had Sadler made the list, he would have been the third player to earn McDonald's All-American status and enroll at WVU out of high school. The only two who have are Chris Brooks (1986) and Oscar Tshiebwe (2019). Greg Simpson, who played for the Mountaineers in 1995-96, was a McDonald's All-American, but began his career at Ohio State.

The 2026 McDonald's All-American Roster

EAST

Latrell Allmond (Oklahoma State), Darius Bivins, Bruce Branch III, Toni Bryant (Missouri), Jasiah Jervis (Michigan State), Taylen Kinney (Kansas), Adonis Ratliff (USC), Darius Ratliff (USC), Jaxon Richardson, Deron Rippey Jr. (Duke), Jordan Smith Jr., and Anthony Thompson (Ohio State).

WEST

Maximo Adams (North Carolina), JaShawn Andrews (Arkansas), Christian Collins, Quinn Costello (Michigan), Jason Crowe Jr. (Missouri), Arafan Diane (Houston), Caleb Gaskins (Miami), Austin Goosby (Texas), Caleb Holt, Brandon McCoy, Tyran Stokes, and Cameron Williams (Duke).

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

What the BPI Projects for WVU’s Remaining Games and How It Impacts Tournament Hopes

Why It’s Time for WVU to Honor Bob Huggins and Finally Give Him His Moment

West Virginia Falls in Updated Big 12 Power Rankings Following Loss to Baylor

Beyond the Bench: Bob Huggins Documentary Set to Premiere This Spring

Former WVU Star Pacman Jones Appears in Bert Kreischer’s Free Bert on Netflix