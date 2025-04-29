West Virginia is Eyeing Another MAC Tight End in the Transfer Portal
Much like the rest of the roster, the West Virginia tight end group has seen a lot of change this offseason. Kole Taylor is off to the NFL, Jack Sammarco transferred to Alabama, and Treylan Davis graduated, meaning the top three tight ends from last year's roster are no longer in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers have already plucked one MAC tight end transfer this offseason, landing a commitment from Northern Illinois' Grayson Barnes, and now, they have expressed interest in another. According to Steve Wiltfong of On3 Sports, WVU has reached out to Ball State transfer Christian Abney (6'5", 243 lbs).
Abney visited Illinois over the weekend and is also receiving interest from Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt.
During his freshman season, the Zionsville, Indiana native appeared in seven games (three starts), primarily seeing action as a run blocker and contributing on special teams. In 2024, he saw action in 11 games, and while his role was expanded, he still didn't have much of a presence in the passing game. In his two seasons combined with the Cardinals, Abney reeled in eight receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Tight ends are more of a key piece in Rich Rodriguez's offense today than they were during his first stint nearly 20 years ago. Losing Sammarco was a bigger loss than many realize, especially with Treylan Davis being done. WVU has to find a mauler in the run game to serve as an extension of the offensive line, and perhaps Abney is that guy.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
