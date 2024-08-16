50 Predictions for the 2024 WVU Football Season
Last year, I threw something together where I made 50 predictions for the 2023 WVU football season. It turned out to be one of our most popular preseason articles, so we're going to make this a yearly tradition.
Below, you will find 50 predictions for what I believe will happen this WVU football season. Enjoy.
1. Nick Malone wins the starting right tackle job, but Jacksonville State transfer Xavier Bausley starts multiple games there.
2. Fatorma Mulbah wins the starting nose tackle job, but Hanmond Russell IV sees a lot of playing time.
3. Redshirt freshman stud linebacker Josiah Trotter is named the starting WILL backer. Don't worry, Ben Cutter will be heavily involved too.
4. One member of the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew will pick West Virginia to upset Penn State in Week 1.
5. Garrett Greene is responsible for the first touchdown of the season, using his legs.
6. West Virginia will either be ahead or tied with Penn State at the half before ultimately falling short.
7. Backup QB Nicco Marchiol is responsible for 2+ touchdowns in his season debut against Albany.
8. WVU cruises past Albany, but doesn't win by 30+.
9. Backyard Brawl domination. After a sluggish start, WVU beats Pitt comfortably. Let's say by at least two scores.
10. West Virginia wins a very entertaining, back-and-forth game against Kansas.
11. A bad, bad day in Stillwater. Oklahoma State takes care of business, running all over WVU to victory.
12. A big bounce back win over Iowa State and Anthony Becht's son, Rocco.
13. A sloppy game filled with turnovers causes West Virginia to fall to Kansas State.
14. Arizona's Noah Fifita throws for over 250 yards and beats WVU.
15. Getting back on track - after dropping a couple of games, the Mountaineers have a solid all-around showing on the road against Cincinnati to get back in the win column.
16. Bear down. I repeat, Bear down. The Baylor Bears leave Morgantown crushed after losing by three scores.
17. Neal Brown's squad grinds out a tough, low-scoring affair against the UCF Knights.
18. Finishing on a high note. WVU ends the regular season with their fourth straight win, taking down Texas Tech in Lubbock.
19. Once again, West Virginia finishes in a tie for fourth place in the Big 12 Conference.
20. WVU accepts a bowl bid to face an SEC team in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.
21. Rolling with momentum. WVU wins the bowl game, ending the year on a five-game winning streak and yet another nine-win season.
22. West Virginia will finish the season as a top 25 team.
23. Garrett Greene ups his completion percentage to 58% or better.
24. Greene combined for over 30 touchdowns passing/running.
25. Jahiem White becomes West Virginia's first 1,000-yard rusher since Leddie Brown in 2021.
26. CJ Donaldson ends the season with over 700 yards on the ground.
27. Either Diore Hubbard or Trae'von Dunbar eventually leapfrog Jaylen Anderson as the third option at running back.
28. Hudson Clement has the best yards per catch average on the team at season's end.
29. Traylon Ray leads the team in receiving yards.
30. Jaden Bray leads the team in receptions and touchdown catches.
31. Tight end Kole Taylor reels in five or more touchdown catches and goes over 500 yards receiving.
32. Spur Ty French leads the team in sacks.
33. Troy defensive line transfer T.J. Jackson leads the team in tackles for loss.
34. Josiah Trotter ends the year with the most tackles on the team, despite being a redshirt freshman.
35. Cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. leads the team in interceptions.
36. Cornerback Ayden Garnes leads the team in pass breakups.
37. Spear Aubrey Burks wins Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week at least twice.
38. Neal Brown is mentioned for other Power Four coaching jobs, but remains with WVU.
39. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott interviews for a head coaching job, but remains with WVU.
40. WR DayDay Farmer named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
41. LT Wyatt Milum named to the All-Big 12 First Team.
42. QB Garrett Greene named to the All-Big 12 Third Team.
43. RB Jahiem White named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.
44. S Aubrey Burks named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.
45. TE Kole Taylor named to the All-Big 12 First Team.
46. WR Jaden Bray named to the All-Big 12 Third Team.
47. West Virginia keeps all of their main starters and contributors following the season, avoiding a massive hit from the transfer portal.
48. All three quarterbacks who can return - Nicco Marchiol, Ryder Burton, and Khalil Wilkins - will be back.
49. LT Wyatt Milum is drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
50. TE Kole Taylor, CB Garnett Hollis Jr., S Aubrey Burks, DL Sean Martin all drafted on day three (rounds 4-7).
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ranking the Top 10 Offensive Players in the Big 12
Who is West Virginia's Most Underrated Player?
WVU OC: "When in Doubt, Find the Fox'
DayDay Farmer is Already Better Than 99% of People Who Came to WVU at One Thing