A New Home: Former WVU Edge Rusher Transfers to Southern Miss After Brief Retirement
Sometimes, a fresh start is what's needed for a player to reach his full potential. In the case of former West Virginia defensive lineman Zachariah Keith, he's just excited to have a second opportunity to play football at this level.
Following some injury issues early in his tenure in Morgantown, Keith made the decision to step away from the game and retire from football just before the start of the 2024 season. Last week, he announced on X that he is going to return to playing but would do so in another uniform.
“I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to the coaching staff, my teammates, and everyone involved in the Mountaineer football program. Being a part of West Virginia University’s football team has been a meaningful and valuable experience for me both on and off the field," he said in part of his message. "I am incredibly thankful for the opportunities I’ve had to develop here, and I will always carry the lessons I’ve learned at WVU with me."
Keith's time in the portal didn't last long, landing at Southern Miss just one day after exploring his options.
Coming out of Douglas County High School in Georgia, Keith chose the Mountaineers over Georgia Tech, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Michigan State, Tennessee, UCF, Vanderbilt, and several others.
