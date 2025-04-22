West Virginia is Battling Three Blue Bloods for 2026 Offensive Tackle
All eyes are fixated on the transfer portal in college football at the moment, and rightfully so. It's essentially the free agency period for teams who are looking to add immediate help to their rosters. While the portal is a key piece to roster construction, high school recruiting is still important, believe it or not.
Even if West Virginia misses out on a top-rated recruit, a healthy relationship with that player could pay off in the portal down the road.
Last week, class of 2026 offensive tackle Roseby Lubintus (6'5", 300 lbs) of Timber Creek High School in Sicklerville, New Jersey, released his top five schools. West Virginia made the cut alongside Florida, Michigan, Penn State, and Syracuse. Boston College, Maryland, Michigan State, and a few others are hoping to work their way back into the mix, but as of today, it's down to five for the New Jersey product.
Lubintus took a visit to Syracuse earlier this month and has an official visit set up with Penn State toward the end of May. Shortly after leaving Happy Valley, Lubintus will make his way to Morgantown for a visit spanning from June 7-8.
The Mountaineers are in full rebuild mode with their offensive line and are hoping to add a handful of recruits in the 2026 class to replenish the depth they've lost in recent months.
