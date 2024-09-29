Mountaineers Now

Betting Odds for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State

West Virginia heads to Stillwater as a slight underdog.

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia Mountaineers have a chance to send Oklahoma State's season into a tailspin when they make the trip to Stillwater this upcoming Saturday.

The Pokes have dropped their first two games of Big 12 play, marking the first time they've done so since 2005. They were getting dominated by Utah for much of the game before making it a game in the final minutes. This past weekend, Kansas State ran away in the second half, winning by a 42-20 score

West Virginia is coming in fresh off a much-needed bye with a 2-2 (1-0) record, looing to make a statement.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oklahoma State is currently a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under sits at 64.5.

West Virginia Trends

West Virginia is 2-4 in their last six games against the spread.

The Mountaineers are 1-8 SU in their last nine games against Oklahoma State.

The total has gone OVER in nine of the last twelve games for the Mountaineers.

The total has gone OVER in each of West Virginia's last five games on the road.

The UNDER has cashed in four of West Virginia's last five road games at Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State Trends

Oklahoma State is 11-4 SU in their last 15 games played, dating back to last season.

The Cowboys are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games played in the month of October.

The OVER has cashed in four of Oklahoma State's last six games against Big 12 opponents.

Oklahoma State has won seven of its last eight games played at home.

Oklahoma State is 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

