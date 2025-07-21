Big 12 Reportedly 'Not Interested' in Adding Memphis Despite $200 Million-Plus Offer
It's been a super quiet summer in regards to conference realignment. Almost too quiet. For the first time in what seems like forever, a Power Four conference has not made any agreements on adding new member(s) to its respective league.
Monday afternoon, a report surfaced that the Memphis Tigers, currently of the American Athletic Conference, tried to buy their way into the Big 12, offering $250 in sponsorship, according to Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports. The report also states that the Big 12 is "not interested" in adding Memphis at this time. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! reported that the offer was $200 million.
With the landscape of college football constantly changing, Group of Five programs may begin to panic in fear of being left behind. While there hasn't been any traction toward super leagues, that is something smaller programs are afraid of happening soon.
The Big 12 has added eight schools over the past two years, bringing in three from the AAC two years ago (Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF) in addition to BYU, and then four from the PAC 12 last year - Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark continues to state that the league is "open for business," which often gets taken as the Big 12 is looking to expand. He commented on that motto at media days earlier this month, saying, “I just mean we’re going to explore every and all possibilities to reinvent and reimagine this conference.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Best Virginia Set for Showdown With Elite Nation in TBT Charleston Final
West Virginia Will Be a Top-25 Team by October — Bold or Realistic?
WVU Might Have a Star-Studded Backfield and Nobody’s Talking About It
Jesse Edwards Makes a Statement, Ends Summer League with a Bang