Six Key Stats WVU Fans Need to Know About Oklahoma State
The West Virginia Mountaineers make the trip out to Stillwater this weekend to take on a struggling Oklahoma State team, who enters with a 0-2 record in Big 12 Conference play. Here are six stats I found to be interesting for this week's matchup.
Last time OSU lost three straight: 2014
Oklahoma State lost three straight to end the 2015 and 2022 seasons, but the final of those three games in each season was the bowl game. You have to go back to 2014, a whole decade ago, to find the last time the Pokes have dropped three in a row during the regular season.
Last 0-3 start in Big 12 play: 2005
Once again, these things don't happen often in Stillwater. When this took place in 2005, two of the three teams the Cowboys lost to, Missouri and Texas A&M, aren't even in the league anymore. This also happens to be Mike Gundy's first year as the Oklahoma State head coach, so growing pains were expected.
Oklahoma State's Big 12 ranking in pass defense: 15th
As poor as West Virginia's pass defense has been, the Cowboys have had it worse. They've allowed a full twenty more yards through the air per game (276.4).
Oklahoma State's Big 12 ranking in rush defense: 16th
If you're Jahiem White, CJ Donaldson, and Garrett Greene, you have to be chomping at the bit for this opportunity. In their two Big 12 games against Utah and Kansas State, they've allowed a combined 550 yards on the ground. If there was ever a week to get Jahiem White going, well, here you go.
Oklahoma State's Big 12 3rd down conversion ranking: 11th
Oklahoma State has been miserable on third down this season. And to provide further context behind this ranking, the Cowboys have the second-most third down attempts among Big 12 teams. They've had a lot of cracks at it, but have struggled to move the chains when it's needed. You want opposing offenses to play behind the sticks every week, but especially this week when the other team has one of the most talented backs in the country, Ollie Gordon.
Sacks allowed by Oklahoma State's o-line: 1
We'll have a good strength-on-strength matchup in the trenches this Saturday, Oklahoma State has allowed just one sack all season, partially because of how fast Alan Bowman gets the ball out, and partially because the big guys up front are experienced and rock solid. Heading into Week 4, West Virginia's defense ranked fifth nationally in quarterback pressures. The Mountaineers will have some trouble getting home to Bowman, but they can still impact his ability to throw it.
