Big 12 Stadiums Ranked by Capacity

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) hands the ball off to West Virginia Mountaineers running back CJ Donaldson Jr. (4) in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va. The West Virginia Mountaineers won, 42-21. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
Home field advantage is a big deal in college football and the Big 12 is home to a number of underrated atmospheres that are difficult for opposing teams to play in. With Oklahoma and Texas leaving the league and Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah entering, we look at each stadium in the Big 12 from smallest to largest, by capacity.
16. Cincinnati (Nippert Stadium) - 38,088
Cincinnati Bearcats cheerleaders run with flags during the University of Cincinnati annual Red and Black Spring football game and practice at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 13, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
Opened: 1915.
15. Houston (TDECU Stadium) - 40,000
Houston cheerleaders run around the field ahead of the Longhorn's game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Texas won the game 31-24. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA
Opened: 2014.
14. Kansas (David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium) - 47,233 —— will shrink to around 40k
The current view of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium looking from the south hill will soon be changing as demolition crews work Thursday to dismantle parts of the stadium. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA
Opened: 1921.
13. Baylor (McLane Stadium) - 45,140
Sep 16, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; The Baylor Line prepares to run onto the field before the game against the Long Island Sharks at McLane Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports / Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Opened: 2014.
12. TCU (Amon G. Carter Stadium) - 47,000
Nov 18, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Emani Bailey (9) and wide receiver Savion Williams (3) celebrates after Bailey runs for a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Opened: 1930.
11. UCF (FBC Mortgage Stadium) - 48,000
Nov 11, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights cheer team performs during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at FBC Mortgage Stadium. / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Opened: 2007.
10. Kansas State (Bill Snyder Family Stadium) - 50,000
Kansas State's football team warms up for its Saturday afternoon game against Baylor at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. / Arne Green/Topeka Capital-Journal / USA
Opened: 1968.
9. Colorado (Folsom Field) - 50,183
Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a spring game event at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Opened: 1924.
8. Arizona (Arizona Stadium) - 50,782
Oct 28, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; The Arizona Wildcats runs onto the field before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Stadium. / Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports
Opened: 1928.
7. Utah (Rice-Eccles Stadium) - 51,444
Nov 4, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The MUSS (Mighty Utah Student Section) raise a TIFO before the game between the Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium. / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Opened: 1998.
6. Arizona State (Mountain America Stadium) - 53,599
Aug 31, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; The Arizona State Sun Devils run to the locker room during a dust storm against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at half time at Mountain America Stadium. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY
Opened: 1958.
5. Oklahoma State (Boone Pickens Stadium) - 53,885
The stub where the goalpost used to be is pictured after a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY
Opened: 1920.
4. West Virginia (Milan Puskar Stadium) - 60,000
Nov 18, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; A member of the West Virginia Mountaineers cheerleading team performs in the first quarter during a game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. / Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Opened: 1980.
3. Texas Tech (Jones AT&T Stadium) - 60,454
Nov 18, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A general view of the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field during the game between the Central Florida Knights and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. / Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Opened: 1947.
2. Iowa State (Jack Trice Stadium) - 61,500
Iowa State football team warms up as a logo of Jack Trice era displays middle of the field to celebrate Jack Trice Legacy Game in the Iowa State and TCU at the Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA
Opened: 1975.
1. BYU (LaVell Edwards Stadium) - 63,470
Nov 18, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; A general view of LaVell Edwards Stadium before the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Oklahoma Sooners. / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports