Quick Hits: What Went Wrong vs. K-State, QB Talk, Pass Coverage Issues + More
Monday afternoon, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown met with the media to further discuss the team's loss to Kansas State as well as providing some updates heading into this week's contest at Arizona.
The loss to Kansas State
“We got beat by a better team on Saturday, that’s the short of it. Credit to Coach Klieman and his team. (We) played and coached poorly in the second half. Got out-manned, and had a run of injuries there.”
Nicco Marchiol’s outing versus Kansas State
"He didn't play well. I don't think it's a fair assessment of where he's at. Oklahoma State he played really well. But he also had a great week of preparation that week and he practiced well and I wasn't surprised.
"Last week, missed practice on Tuesday and then wasn't real sharp so didn't practice real well and that's kind of how he played. He's going to get a bunch of reps, so if his number is called, he'll be ready and I expect him to play at a high level."
If there was any thought to pulling Garrett Greene before his injury
“Did you watch the last two drives of the first half? I think it’s a non-starter. Alright? Next question. I mean, he went 90+ yards twice.”
Ryder Burton being the backup if Marchiol starts
“He’ll be the two if Garrett (Greene) can’t go. He’s a young player too, he’s a redshirt freshman. Had a really great prep career in Colorado. Was a major recruit for BYU. He’s got a live arm. Can run, but not necessarily a guy you’re going to call a bunch of run plays for, but is good enough to be able to protect himself.
"He’s really intelligent but hasn’t played a whole lot of football at the collegiate level. He’ll get reps as the two and he’s been getting a bunch of Monday night football reps too so he’s not going to be too rusty.”
Continued issues in pass coverage
“We’ve tried all that. We know it’s been an issue and then it was better because we changed up a few things. Really Kansas State, and credit to them, we were going to sell out to stop the run and if they beat us passing the ball, then okay, tip your hat.
"Now really, I thought if they were going to beat us it was going to be more on the perimeter or with shot plays and they really only hurt us with one shot play. They basically ran a spacing concept and just kind of dinked and dunked us. And their guys got vertical after that. They had a good plan. There were easy completions for the quarterback, and their guys did a nice job post-catch.
"What we’ve got to do is mix some things up and then go back and got to have some answers. The personnel is not going to change. We are what we are. I think we’ve got to continue to evolve and present some different looks where we’re not doing the same things all the time.”
