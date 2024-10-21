Neal Brown Gives Testy Response When Asked About Garrett Greene's Job

Garrett Greene's first 7 games of 2023 vs. the first 7 games of 2024 as a passer...



2023: 97/181 (53.6%) 1,545 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs

2024: 99/176 (56.3%) 1,352 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INTs



Note: This excludes the Pitt game where he had two attempts.