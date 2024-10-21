Neal Brown Gives Testy Response When Asked About Garrett Greene's Job
West Virginia starting quarterback Garrett Greene did not play well for much of the first half of Saturday's loss to Kansas State. He was picked off twice, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and only completed nine of his nineteen pass attempts for 85 yards.
Greene did rush for 89 yards on 11 carries, but dropping back to pass was not in his arsenal against the 15th-ranked pass defense in the Big 12, for whatever reason. Greene's struggles throwing the football have been a year-long issue which is evident in his 56% completion percentage and his 9/8 touchdown to interception ratio.
Brown was asked about the possibility of making a QB change following the Iowa State loss and gave a testy response stating, "Why would we do that? What? Do you think we needed one? (A spark)."
On Monday, he was asked the question once again, giving another response that showcased some irritation. “Did you watch the last two drives of the first half? I think it’s a non-starter. Alright? Next question. I mean, he went 90+ yards twice.”
I can understand being frustrated with the questions, but they are valid. Greene has seriously regressed as a passer, throwing two interceptions in four different games this season. He threw four picks all of 2023.
Even when you shrink the numbers from last year down to match the first seven games of this season, there is a clear regression.
Is Nicco Marchiol the answer? I don't know. But it is a legitimate question to ask the coach of a quarterback who is clearly struggling and is now 3-4 on the season.
Greene's status for this week's game at Arizona (upper-body injury) is to be determined. He did not practice on Monday, according to Neal Brown who coined it "too early to tell." One thing was made clear on Monday, if Greene is healthy, he's the starting quarterback of this football team.
Marchiol didn't look all that crisp in relief in Saturday's loss, but in his defense he saw limited reps throughout the week and also missed a practice due to injury.
Neal Brown's assessment on Nicco Marchiol's performance
"He didn't play well. I don't think it's a fair assessment of where he's at. Oklahoma State he played really well. But he also had a great week of preparation that week and he practiced well and I wasn't surprised.
"Last week, missed practice on Tuesday and then wasn't real sharp so didn't practice real well and that's kind of how he played. He's going to get a bunch of reps, so if his number is called, he'll be ready and I expect him to play at a high level."
