Brandon Yates Says WVU Players Aren't Hitting the Portal for Reasons Some Fans Think
Fourteen players from West Virginia's 2024 football roster have already entered the transfer portal. One of them, Josiah Trotter, has already found a home, committing to Missouri. That number will continue to increase in the coming days, with the portal remaining open through December 28th.
Some fans have questioned the toughness and loyalty of the players who are leaving, but graduating offensive lineman Brandon Yates is engaging with fans on X to try and help those disgruntled folks understand why most of them are entering.
"I also want to iterate that even though some of my guys are hitting the portal, it isn’t because they don’t love West Virginia or Rich Rod or that they are soft. We are a program that loves to work. You don’t come to West Virginia without wanting to work hard.
"Mike Joseph is the best in the business and pours toughness into us every day. It also comes down to the individual as well. The people in the portal are choosing the best path for them. Don’t scrutinize them for viewing options."
Yates also replied to a fan who asked if Rich Rodriguez would be open to welcoming a player back to the team after entering his name into the transfer portal. "I don’t know much on the conversations," he answered. "But I do know that during the bowl process, Rich Rod gave guys space until after the game. I'm sure this week will be filled of deeper conversations."
