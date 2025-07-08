Breaking Down the Most Head-Scratching WVU Ratings in College Football 26
The College Football 26 video game is out for those who purchased the three-day early access, and we were able to finally see how EA Sports rated every player on the WVU football roster.
Well, not everyone. There were actually 43 players who were not included at the game's launch, but many of them will likely be added in the game's first title update.
But of the players who EA did put in the game, who did they rate wrongly? I've got a few that come to mind.
QB Khalil Wilkins (73) - Don't get me wrong, I like Wilkins' potential, but to have him rated three points lower than Nicco Marchiol and Jaylen Henderson doesn't make much sense. He redshirted last year, and unless something unforeseen takes place, he won't see the field again this season. Thought he should have been in the mid-high 60s.
WR Rodney Gallagher III (79) - I may be nitpicking here. I projected Gallagher to be a 76, so it's not that far off. While the talent is there, the production (so far) has not been as evident. EA usually puts a lot of stock into production, so the fact that he's knocking on the door of 80 with very little is surprising. By season's end, however, I expect him to be an 80+ OVR player.
LB Ben Cutter (73) - Cutter isn't a top-tier player on this defense and may not evolve into one this season. However, I did expect him to be somewhere in the high 70s, especially for a guy who has logged a lot of snaps and recorded 95 tackles in two seasons.
CB Jordan Scruggs (86) - I don't mind the rating. This is more of a surprise that Scruggs is listed as WVU's top corner, beating out Michael Coats Jr., who was among the nation's leaders in pass breakups last season. He's a guy WVU can put on an island and trust he'll do his thing. Coats was one point behind Scruggs with an 85. To me, I believe he's the clear No. 1 corner, and that's no disrespect to Scruggs, who is a talented player in his own right.
S Fred Perry (89) - I'm a huge believer in Perry, yet I think this is way too high. He plays the game in a physical manner, but sometimes, he's a little too aggressive, which leads to penalties or big plays. He may be one of the most exciting players to watch this fall; I'm just not sure he's an 89.
