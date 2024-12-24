Is WVU the Favorite to Land Jax State CB Transfer Fred Davis II? Here's the Latest
West Virginia is working hard on the recruiting trail, trying to rebuild a secondary that struggled mightily in 2024.
One of their top targets is a familiar face, at least to the head coach, Rich Rodriguez. Jacksonville State cornerback Fred Davis II took his official visit to WVU this past weekend and left very impressed with what the school and program have to offer.
"Loved Morgantown! The atmosphere is great, and the fans are passionate," Davis told West Virginia On SI. "And I love the coaches, as you know, they coached me at Jax State. This season will be one to remember!"
Davis also mentioned one other visit he has scheduled, along with a hint as to when a decision could be made.
"I have a visit with Mizzou scheduled for January 4th-5th, but it might be WVU!! Me and my family are discussing this week decisions will be made soon."
Prior to his visit, Davis said that a decision would likely be made by early January, but there's a chance he shuts down his recruitment before the end of the month.
This past season at Jacksonville State, Davis recorded 18 tackles, 4 PBUs, and 3.5 TFLs. Prior to his stop at Jax State, he spent three years at Clemson and then one at UCF. While at Clemson, Davis notched 34 tackles, four pass breakups, and two tackles for loss. He appeared in just two games with the Knights.
He has one year of eligibility remaining.
