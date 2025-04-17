Evan Powell Becomes Third Member of WVU's 2025 Class to Land at Another School
Another member of West Virginia's 2025 signing class is not making it to Morgantown. Defensive lineman Evan Powell was granted release from his National Letter of Intent and made his move away from WVU official, committing to East Carolina on Tuesday.
As a senior at Huntingtown High School in Maryland, Powell recorded 50 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, five QB hurries, and four passes defended. West Virginia was his lone Power Four offer and initially chose the Mountaineers over offers from Army, Buffalo, Delaware State, East Carolina, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, Memphis, Navy, Old Dominion, Temple, and Toledo.
Powell becomes the third signee in WVU's 2025 class to end up at another school. The other two? Wide receiver Jalil Hall, who landed at Purdue, and offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan, who signed with North Carolina.
Evaluation from signing day
Powell is extremely active, making something happen on just about every play he's involved in. When he's not collecting a sack or tackle for loss, he's putting a hit on the QB, getting his hands up in passing lanes, or chasing the QB off a comfortable throwing platform. I do believe he has the traits to move to Bandit as a stand-up edge rusher. At the moment, he's more of a speed rusher who relies on his athleticism to affect the quarterback.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Two Underclassmen on West Virginia's O-Line Enter the Transfer Portal
West Virginia to Host Michigan Linebacker Transfer for Visit, per Report
West Virginia Offers SEC Transfer Defensive Lineman Eddie Kelly Jr.
Former WVU Running Back Jaylen Anderson Chooses Transfer Destination