Everything Chad Scott, Garrett Greene & Sean Martin Said Ahead of the Frisco Bowl
West Virginia interim head coach Chad Scott, quarterback Garrett Greene, and defensive lineman Sean Martin met with the media Monday morning to discuss the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl versus Memphis.
Garrett Greene on Memphis’ defense
“Thankfully for us, we’ve played three other 3-3-5 defenses this year, so there’s some similarities with that. I think the thing that they do best is they play really, really hard. Top to bottom d-line all the way up to safeties, they fly around and play really hard. The way their defense is structured, it kind of gives us some hell a little bit with some run fits. But Coach Scott put together a good plan, so we’ll be ready to execute it.”
Sean Martin on pregame routine on the road
“Every away game, usually my aunt of somebody that’s part of my family comes to my game with my mom. Every away game I usually give my mom a hug, pray with her, and then go to the game and get ready.”
Chad Scott on preparing for Memphis’ offense
“They’re very similar in the sense that they run spread offense, a lot of misdirection. They have a bunch of explosive athletes at receiver and running back, a great quarterback. For us we’ve been doing a lot of good on good with our defense going against our first-team offense.”
Chad Scott on what a bowl win would mean
“It would mean the world to finish with a winning season. We came in together, we’re going to work together, we’re going to finish together. It would mean the world for us. These guys have put in a lot of work. They’ve been very resilient and the things that have happened, they’ve stayed together, stayed connected. Just worked and put a lot of time in together. It would mean the world to us to go out with a W.”
Garrett Greene on what a bowl win would mean
“Coach Scott’s first game as a head coach and really, we’ve seen the last five years how much he’s meant to the program and how much he’s put into the program. I think it would be a great way to get him his first one as a head coach.”
The short turnaround for a bowl game
“It’s been good. Just in the sense that we didn’t really have that much time off. Right after Texas Tech, we had a few days there but then we kind of got right back to practicing. I think for offense and defense, it’s kind of helped us stay in a rhythm and it’s helped us stay in shape because we’re not spending four, five days at home not really training or doing anything. We were working out the whole time, so it’s really just helped us stay in shape.”
Garrett Greene on Wyatt Milum
“He’s been awesome. He’s one of my best friends. Me and him really started clicking when we were freshmen. He’s a phenomenal talent and a phenomenal player. He should be the first tackle off the board. It’s been great to not have to worry about the left side.”
