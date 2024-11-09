Ex-WVU Defensive Coordinator Jordan Lesley Arrested
Former West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley was arrested and booked early Saturday morning for domestic battery, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. There are no further details provided at this time.
Lesley was dismissed as the WVU defensive coordinator last Tuesday, which was a little odd timing due to the Arizona game being a full two days and some change prior to that.
Lesley's unit ranked 113th nationally out of 133 FBS schools in passing yards allowed per game (261.1) and 84th nationally in total defense (382.5). Defending the pass has been a real struggle for the Mountaineers all season despite trying multiple things in the secondary scheme and personnel-wise.
In the announcement of Lesley's dismissal, head coach Neal Brown announced that special teams coordinator/linebackers coach Jeff Koonz would fill in as the defensive coordinator for the remainder of the season.
West Virginia will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats today at 12 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on FS1.
