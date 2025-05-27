WVU WR Rodney Gallagher III to Hold 3rd Annual Youth Football Camp
This summer, West Virginia wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III will be holding his third annual youth football camp at the South Union Indoor Sports Complex in his hometown of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, just a little over half an hour away from Morgantown.
The event will take place on June 8th from 10 a.m.-2 p.m ET with an entry fee of $30.
According to the event details on Eventbrite, "Registration begins promptly at 10AM. The camp itself will run from 10:30AM to 2PM, providing participants with three and a half action-packed hours of football drills, training exercises, and friendly competitions.
"The camp is open to students in Grades 1 to 6, catering to both beginners looking to learn the fundamentals and more advanced players eager to refine their skills. Rodney Gallagher III, a highly accomplished football player and renowned coach, will be leading the camp alongside a team of experienced coaches and teammates."
In his first two seasons with the Mountaineers, Gallagher has caught 36 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 138 yards on 31 carries. Despite being under a new coaching staff, there is a belief that Gallagher could be a breakout candidate for the WVU offense this fall.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Full 2025 College Baseball World Series Bracket
West Virginia's Odds to Win the 2025 College World Series
Deuce McBride Helps Fuel Knicks Comeback in Game 3 Win Over Pacers
2026 Defensive Back Says It 'Would Mean Everything' to Join Brother at West Virginia