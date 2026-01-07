Former West Virginia Star RB Jahiem White Chooses Transfer Destination

Jahiem White was on pace to go down as one of the top 10 running backs in the history of West Virginia football. And then the freak knee injury happened this past season in Week 2 against Ohio, where he was dragged down to the ground on an illegal tackle.

All of that hype and excitement thinking about what White could be in Rich Rodriguez's offense was put on hold, and now, we'll never truly know, as he is officially leaving the program. Wednesday evening, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that White will be heading to North Texas, where he will reunite with former West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and running backs coach Chad Scott, with whom he developed a strong relationship dating back to his high school days in York, Pennsylvania.

I figured Brown would reach out to White, just as everyone else did, but I am a little surprised that he didn't land at a Power Four school. I get that the injury is serious, but we've seen running backs come back better than ever after the surgery. Regardless, it's a massive win for Neal Brown as he tries to replace essentially the entire North Texas running back room, which hit the transfer portal within the past week.

White will finish his career at West Virginia as the program's 27th all-time leading rusher, totaling 1,819 yards on the ground with 14 touchdowns. He also hauled in 27 receptions for 262 yards and three scores.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Where former Mountaineers are transferring to

RB Jahiem White ----> North Texas

OL Xavier Bausley ----> Marshall

OL Robby Martin ----> Marshall

DL Asani Redwood ----> USF

S Israel Boyce ----> USF

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker.

