Former WVU RB Justin Johnson Jr. Moves Into Coaching
Prior to West Virginia's bowl game against North Carolina this past December, Mountaineer running back Justin Johnson Jr. announced that he would be leaving the program and entering the transfer portal.
No one can really blame the kid for doing so. He has the talent to be a lead back in another offense and wasn't going to get a significant amount of touches moving forward with CJ Donaldson and the rapid development of Jahiem White.
However, Johnson will put his cleats up for now and will instead move into the coaching space. Johnson will be the new running backs coach at St. Pius X High School in Festus, Missouri.
In nine games last season, Johnson totaled 150 yards and one touchdown on 38 carries. Over his three years in Morgantown, he racked up 670 yards and four touchdowns on 160 carries while adding another 12 receptions for 59 yards and a score.
St. Pius X defensive coordinator Kyle Hylton told Mountaineers Now, " To my knowledge he is going to finish his degree and start coaching. I’m not sure if he ever plans on going back to playing or not. I do know we are really excited to have him on board here at St. Pius X!"
Johnson does have one year of eligibility remaining.
