Freshmen Faces: LB Ja'Corey Hammett

Ja'Corey Hammett

Height: 6'3" Weight: 205

Hometown: Miami, Florida

High school: Northwestern

Power Five Offers: Kentucky, Miami, Nebraska, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee.

Group of Five Offers: Coastal Carolina, FIU, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, UAB, Western Kentucky.

Evaluation: The first thing that jumps off the film is his quickness off the line and his straight-line speed that allows him to catch up to a play. Hammett is quick around the edge and maintains good body control to make plays in the backfield with the look of a natural pass rusher.

Playing time projection: Hammett is one of my favorites to see major playing time in 2021. Right now, they have him listed as a bandit but I'm not so sure he will stick there. He has the frame and playing style of a spear but either way, Hammett is going to have an impact early in his career. He knows how to get off blocks and does a tremendous job of getting after the passer and disrupting the pocket. This past season, he finished with 61 tackles and 11 sacks. If his frame fills out, leaving him at bandit may not be a bad idea.

