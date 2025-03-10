Gold-Blue Spring Showcase Tickets and Promotions Information Announced
West Virginia University will hold its Gold-Blue Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 5, at 1 p.m., at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Admission for the showcase is free with the gates opening at noon, and all fans are required to claim a ticket by CLICKING HERE. All tickets will be issued via mobile delivery and fans are encouraged to claim and download their tickets to their mobile wallet, prior to arriving at the stadium on game day. In lieu of the cost of admission, fans are encouraged to make a donation to WVU Medicine Children's at the time of checkout when claiming their ticket.
Headlining the Gold-Blue Spring Showcase will be an Almost Heaven Village Kickoff Concert featuring The Powell Brothers. Admission is free to the public. The concert will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the East side of Milan Puskar Stadium between the Light Blue and Teal parking lots.
Fans are invited to bring their own food and beverages to the concert, but there also will be food trucks onsite. As always, no outside food or beverage will be permitted into Milan Puskar Stadium. Concession stands inside the stadium will open at noon.
Along with the kickoff concert, the Almost Heaven Village fan experience zone will offer fans the opportunity to pick up an exclusive schedule poster, enjoy food trucks, inflatables, a DJ, yard games, photo opportunities, caricature artistry, balloon artistry, face painting and appearances from the WVU Spirit Squads. The Almost Heaven Village will be open three hours prior to kickoff (10 a.m.) and will close 30 minutes prior to kickoff (12:30 p.m.).
Following the conclusion of the showcase, all fans in attendance will be welcomed onto Mountaineer Field for 30 minutes for photos and other activities.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
New Tournament Projection Gives West Virginia a Better Path to Sweet Sixteen
Recently Retired Wide Receiver Returns to West Virginia's Football Roster
MAILBAG: NCAA Tournament Ceiling, Backyard Brawl Trophy, Potential 1st Round Matchups + More
See Where West Virginia Lands in ESPN's End-of-Season Bracketology Projection