ESPN Analyst Says Giants Should Hire Mike Tomlin If Steelers Move On
Mike Tomlin is the NFL’s longest-tenured active head coach, having been with the Steelers since 2007. Now in his 19th season, there’s been some speculation that his time in Pittsburgh could be coming to an end.
If the Steelers do end up firing Tomlin after the 2025 season, and that’s a big if, ESPN’s Marcus Spears made clear he doesn’t think Tomlin would be out of job for long. On Monday Night Countdown ahead of the prime-time game between the Giants and Patriots, Spears floated the idea of Tomlin coaching in New York next season.
“... it needs to be Mike Tomlin. If the Pittsburgh Steelers are moving away from Mike Tomlin, Joe Schoen should hire Mike Tomlin to be the head coach for the New York Giants,” Spears said.
“And it’s because he understands organization and structure. And there is a quarterback in New York. I believe that Jaxson Dart is the future of the New York Giants. If you want somebody to come in with unquestioned leadership, you’ve seen do it at a high level and that can immediately galvanize the guys on this football team, I think Mike Tomlin would be perfect for the New York Giants.”
Throughout his 19 years in Pittsburgh, Tomlin’s Steelers teams haven’t had a single season with a record below .500. Despite that impressive level of consistency, the team hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016.
The Giants fired Brian Daboll earlier this season following a woeful 2–8 start. Daboll had been at the helm since 2022 and even led New York to a 9–7–1 record in his first year as the team’s head coach. Since then, however, the team has struggled, winning just 11 of its next 44 games.
New York will be in the market for a new coach this offseason, and Spears thinks Tomlin is a perfect fit for what the organization is building.