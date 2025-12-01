Steelers vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
The Steelers and Ravens both sit at 6-6 entering this Week 14 matchup, but they got to this record in completely different ways.
Pittsburgh has lost five of its last seven games while Baltimore won five games in a row prior to its upset loss to Cincinnati on Thanksgiving Day.
Can the Ravens get back on track at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 14.
Steelers vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Steelers +5.5 (-112)
- Ravens -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Steelers: +210
- Ravens: -258
Total
- 43.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Steelers vs. Ravens How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 7
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Steelers record: 6-6
- Ravens record: 6-6
Steelers vs. Ravens Betting Trends
- The Steelers are 5-7 against the spread this season.
- The Ravens are 4-8 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 6-6 in the Steelers' games this season.
- The OVER is 7-5 in the Ravens' games this season.
- The Steelers are 1-4 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Ravens are 2-5 against the spread at home this season.
Steelers vs. Ravens Injury Reports
Steelers Injury Report
- Derrick Harmon – out
- James Pierre – questionable
- Patrick Queen – questionable
- Broderick Jones – injured reserve
Ravens Injury Report
- Chandler Martin – out
- Nate Wiggins – questionable
- Taven Bryan – injured reserve
- Justice Hill – injured reserve
Steelers vs. Ravens Key Player to Watch
Lamar Jackson, Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens
It’s no coincidence that the Ravens’ recent winning streak came with Lamar Jackson returning from injury. Baltimore is 5-4 with Jackson starting and 1-2 without him, although there were other injuries that factored into a few of those losses.
Jackson hasn’t been his usual dynamic self in recent weeks, though, completing less than 60% of his passes in each of his last four games. However, he did finally get back over the 200-yard mark with 246 yards on 17 of 32 passing against the Bengals on Thursday.
The Ravens quarterback is only 3-5 with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions against the rival Steelers in eight games. We’ll see how he fares this week against a Steelers team allowing 365.1 yards per game this season.
Steelers vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick
Neither of these teams have been great against the spread this season, and they’re both coming off bad home losses in Week 13. But the Ravens have had a lot more going for them over the past several weeks.
Baltimore won by at least seven during each of its five straight wins and it should be able to keep that up against a fading Pittsburgh squad.
Pick: Ravens -5.5 (-108)
