WVU Backfield Takes Another Hit with Top Option Ruled Out for Season Finale
Even as the team enters its final game week of the 2025 season, the West Virginia Mountaineers just can't evade the injury bug. The running back room has been beat up since the start of fall camp, and Monday night, head coach Rich Rodriguez announced on his radio show that Diore Hubbard will miss this week's game, ending his season.
"Diore is out for this game, so it's probably going to put Cyncir Bowers in a little bit more playing time and probably get Curtis Jones a little more running back playing time. It's just been one of those crazy years. Isn't that amazing? And all of these happened differently, and how they got injured. Only way to address it is our strength staff and being with them, but you've got to be a deep team and recruit guys that'll be ready."
Rodriguez did not specify what the injury was or how long he would be on the shelf for, other than that he'll be unavailable for the season finale. In each of WVU's last two games, Hubbard fought through some injuries, including taking a shot to his lower body against Colorado, and had a hard time getting off the field. It didn't look like he was going to be able to return, but he did and actually helped the Mountaineers seal the win over the Buffs, picking up a first down when everyone in the stadium knew West Virginia was going to keep the ball on the ground to try and burn the clock.
Hubbard did not even travel with the team at the start of the year, but due to other injuries in the room, he took advantage of the opportunity and ran hard. The offensive line didn't help him out all that much, but he grinded out a 100-yard performance against a ranked Houston team on the road and battled through injuries in his final two appearances. For the season, Hubbard ran the ball 96 times for 335 yards and four touchdowns.
