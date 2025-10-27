Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced for WVU's Game vs. Deion Sanders, Colorado
This week, West Virginia will hit the road for a tough matchup against the surging Houston Cougars, who entered the AP Top 25, checking in at No. 22. When they return home the following week, they'll get prepared for a game against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
Monday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference announced that West Virginia and Colorado will kick off at 12 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT.
A chance for a win?
After winning nine games a year ago with one of the top quarterbacks in the country (Shedeur Sanders) and the Heisman Trophy winner (Travis Hunter), the Buffs have taken a major step back in 2025, entering this week with a 3-5 (1-4) record.
This past Saturday, the Buffs were embarrassed by Utah, dropping 53-7, marking the biggest point differential in a Big 12 game this season. The Utes had two players who rushed for over 140 yards, finishing the night with 422 rushing yards as a team. The carousel continued at quarterback for Colorado with both Ryan Staub and Kaidon Salter seeing action and combining to go 13-for-30 for 102 yards and an interception. To make matters worse, the Buffs ran the ball 38 times for...wait for it... 38 yards. Yikes!
In a lot of ways, West Virginia and Colorado are mirror images of each other, but something has to give. Perhaps the strong play of Scotty Fox continues, and the Mountaineers are able to get their first win at Milan Puskar Stadium since the Backyard Brawl back in mid-September.
The all-time series
While this will mark Coach Prime's first game in Morgantown, this will be the second time for Colorado. The two schools had a home-and-home series in 2008 and 2009, where the home team won both games. WVU fell in Boulder 17-14 in overtime in Pat White's senior season, but got revenge the following year in Morgantown, winning by a 35-24 score. Noel Devine rushed for 220 yards and a touchdown, leading the way for the Mountaineers' offense.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Stock up, Stock Down: Evaluations Following the First Look at WVU Hoops
A Surprise No-Show: Jimmori Robinson Didn’t Log a Snap for West Virginia vs. TCU
West Virginia’s Exhibition Hinted at How Deep Ross Hodge Might Go This Season
Odds Released for West Virginia's Road Matchup Against No. 22 Houston
MAILBAG: Scotty Fox's Future, New Hope, Portal Talk, Hoops Expectations + More